Box: Cor Jesu 24, Borgia 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|4
|8
|6
|5
|23
|Cor Jesu
|7
|6
|7
|4
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|8-8
|3-1
|699/44
|721/45
|Cor Jesu
|6-11
|1-3
|628/39
|725/45
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|1
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-5
|2-3
|0
|Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|2
|1-9
|0-3
|0
|0