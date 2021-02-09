 Skip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 36, MICDS 35
Box: Cor Jesu 36, MICDS 35

1234Final
Cor Jesu49121136
MICDS57111235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu11-111-31072/491099/50
MICDS14-52-1899/41684/31
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)186-62-801
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)93-81-301
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)42-60-30-23
Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)31-20-21-21
Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)21-2003
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)19901-31
Binta Fall (#44, 5-10, F, So.)11403-31
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-7, F, So.)2100-20
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)2002-25
Brianna Desai (#30, 5-9, G, So.)1001-20
