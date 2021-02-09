Box: Cor Jesu 36, MICDS 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|4
|9
|12
|11
|36
|MICDS
|5
|7
|11
|12
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|11-11
|1-3
|1072/49
|1099/50
|MICDS
|14-5
|2-1
|899/41
|684/31
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|18
|6-6
|2-8
|0
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-3
|0
|1
|Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-3
|0-2
|3
|Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|19
|9
|0
|1-3
|1
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-10, F, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|1
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|5
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-9, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
