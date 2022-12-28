Box: Cor Jesu 37, Nerinx Hall 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|3
|4
|7
|5
|19
|Cor Jesu
|10
|8
|9
|10
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|5-7
|0-0
|484/40
|507/42
|Cor Jesu
|6-2
|0-0
|353/29
|261/22
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|14
|4-4
|1-5
|3-4
|3
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|11
|3-5
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|0-6
|0
|4-4
|1