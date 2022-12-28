 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Cor Jesu 37, Nerinx Hall 19

  • 0
1234Final
Nerinx Hall347519
Cor Jesu10891037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall5-70-0484/40507/42
Cor Jesu6-20-0353/29261/22

People are also reading…

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)144-41-53-43
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)113-51-12-62
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)42-20-101
Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)41-302-21
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)40-604-41
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News