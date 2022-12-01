 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 38, Kirkwood 28

1234Final
Kirkwood867728
Cor Jesu11139538
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood0-10-028/2838/38
Cor Jesu3-00-0152/15293/93

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)124-904-63
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)93-101-300
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)93-41-201
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)84-7000
