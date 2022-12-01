Box: Cor Jesu 38, Kirkwood 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|8
|6
|7
|7
|28
|Cor Jesu
|11
|13
|9
|5
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|0-1
|0-0
|28/28
|38/38
|Cor Jesu
|3-0
|0-0
|152/152
|93/93
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|4-9
|0
|4-6
|3
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-10
|1-3
|0
|0
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|0