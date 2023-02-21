|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|6
|4
|3
|13
|26
|Cor Jesu
|9
|12
|11
|6
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|10-18
|1-5
|1086/39
|1287/46
|Cor Jesu
|18-8
|6-1
|1107/40
|1007/36
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-3
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|13
|3-10
|1-5
|4-4
|2
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-6
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-2
|1