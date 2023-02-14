|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|12
|0
|14
|26
|Cor Jesu
|10
|9
|12
|8
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|5-9
|2-5
|603/43
|655/47
|Cor Jesu
|16-6
|5-1
|933/67
|850/61
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|21
|9-21
|0-2
|3-4
|3
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-6
|0
|2-4
|4
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3