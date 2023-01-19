 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 40, Ursuline 36

1234Final
Cor Jesu41017940
Ursuline5841936
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu12-43-1681/43639/40
Ursuline11-61-3885/55629/39

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)125-1202-23
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)103-90-24-54
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)73-110-31-10
Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)50-21-22-40
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)41-10-12-22
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-30-303
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
