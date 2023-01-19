Box: Cor Jesu 40, Ursuline 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|4
|10
|17
|9
|40
|Ursuline
|5
|8
|4
|19
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|12-4
|3-1
|681/43
|639/40
|Ursuline
|11-6
|1-3
|885/55
|629/39
People are also reading…
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|12
|5-12
|0
|2-2
|3
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|10
|3-9
|0-2
|4-5
|4
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-11
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.