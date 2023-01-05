 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 45, Lift For Life 43

  • 0
1234Final
Lift For Life91861043
Cor Jesu710121645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life4-50-0436/48425/47
Cor Jesu7-20-0398/44304/34

Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)162-63-33-30
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)153-120-29-124
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)63-6002
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)51-303-40
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)200-12-21
Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)10-101-40
