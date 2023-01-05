Box: Cor Jesu 45, Lift For Life 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|9
|18
|6
|10
|43
|Cor Jesu
|7
|10
|12
|16
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|4-5
|0-0
|436/48
|425/47
|Cor Jesu
|7-2
|0-0
|398/44
|304/34
People are also reading…
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|16
|2-6
|3-3
|3-3
|0
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|15
|3-12
|0-2
|9-12
|4
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|2
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-4
|0