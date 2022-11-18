 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Cor Jesu 45, Lindbergh 25

  • 0
1234Final
Lindbergh873725
Cor Jesu151115445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh0-10-025/2545/45
Cor Jesu1-00-045/4525/25

People are also reading…

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)188-1202-20
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)71-11-62-22
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)61-61-21-23
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)63-50-101
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)40-31-21-41
Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-1000
Madi Beuligmann (#30, 5-6, G, So.)21-1003
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News