Box: Cor Jesu 45, Lindbergh 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|8
|7
|3
|7
|25
|Cor Jesu
|15
|11
|15
|4
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|0-1
|0-0
|25/25
|45/45
|Cor Jesu
|1-0
|0-0
|45/45
|25/25
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|18
|8-12
|0
|2-2
|0
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-6
|2-2
|2
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|6
|1-6
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Beuligmann (#30, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3