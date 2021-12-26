Box: Cor Jesu 45, Parkway South 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|9
|5
|8
|13
|35
|Cor Jesu
|8
|5
|14
|18
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|4-5
|0-0
|444/49
|451/50
|Cor Jesu
|2-4
|0-2
|230/26
|289/32
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0-1
|3
|Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|3
|Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Emme Heimlich (#20, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|20
|4-9
|3-7
|3-5
|0
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|15
|1-7
|4-9
|1-2
|3
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-7
|0
|1-2
|4
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
