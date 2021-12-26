 Skip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 45, Parkway South 35
Box: Cor Jesu 45, Parkway South 35

1234Final
Parkway South9581335
Cor Jesu85141845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South4-50-0444/49451/50
Cor Jesu2-40-2230/26289/32
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)17710-13
Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)9303-33
Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)63001
Emme Heimlich (#20, G, Jr.)3010-10
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)204-93-73-50
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)151-74-91-23
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)51-41-202
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)31-701-24
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-2002
