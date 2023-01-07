Box: Cor Jesu 45, Westminster 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|5
|11
|17
|12
|45
|Westminster
|6
|13
|5
|16
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|8-3
|0-0
|461/42
|386/35
|Westminster
|5-5
|0-0
|486/44
|458/42
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|15
|0-3
|5-12
|0
|1
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|13
|3-10
|2-3
|1-4
|4
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-4
|0
|0
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Mary Slinkard (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.