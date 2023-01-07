 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Cor Jesu 45, Westminster 40

  • 0
1234Final
Cor Jesu511171245
Westminster61351640
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu8-30-0461/42386/35
Westminster5-50-0486/44458/42

People are also reading…

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)150-35-1201
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)133-102-31-44
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)72-51-400
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)62-702-23
Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)21-1001
Mary Slinkard (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-20-201
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News