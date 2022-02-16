 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Cor Jesu 47, Lafayette 25

  • 0
1234Final
Lafayette449825
Cor Jesu97181347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette11-112-3957/44946/43
Cor Jesu7-161-4841/38994/45

People are also reading…

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)122-41-35-71
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)91-42-51-20
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)84-5003
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)72-81-304
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)51-41-100
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)41-402-23
Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)2002-21
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News