Box: Cor Jesu 47, Lafayette 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|4
|4
|9
|8
|25
|Cor Jesu
|9
|7
|18
|13
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|11-11
|2-3
|957/44
|946/43
|Cor Jesu
|7-16
|1-4
|841/38
|994/45
People are also reading…
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|2-4
|1-3
|5-7
|1
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-4
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|3
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|2-8
|1-3
|0
|4
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|3
|Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1