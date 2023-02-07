|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|7
|12
|11
|17
|47
|MICDS
|2
|4
|12
|12
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|15-6
|4-1
|894/43
|824/39
|MICDS
|10-11
|1-1
|845/40
|853/41
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|21
|5-12
|2-4
|5-8
|3
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-2
|4
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.