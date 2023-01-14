 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 48, Visitation 46

1234Final
Visitation105181346
Cor Jesu715141248
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation9-61-1803/54730/49
Cor Jesu11-32-0604/40513/34

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)16233-52
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)90301
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)81200
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)63004
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)5201-24
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)21001
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)3315-201-50-33
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)84-800-20
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)71-31-42-22
