Box: Cor Jesu 48, Visitation 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|10
|5
|18
|13
|46
|Cor Jesu
|7
|15
|14
|12
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|9-6
|1-1
|803/54
|730/49
|Cor Jesu
|11-3
|2-0
|604/40
|513/34
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|2
|3
|3-5
|2
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|33
|15-20
|1-5
|0-3
|3
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0-2
|0
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-4
|2-2
|2