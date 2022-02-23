 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 49, Nerinx Hall 34

1234Final
Nerinx Hall9124934
Cor Jesu118111949
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall8-143-3888/401040/47
Cor Jesu8-162-4890/401028/47

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)174-82-63-30
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)103-61-11-23
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)72-21-50-13
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)72-303-32
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)61-31-61-21
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)2002-22
