 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cor Jesu 49, Visitation JV 26
0 comments

Box: Cor Jesu 49, Visitation JV 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Visitation JV0146626
Cor Jesu108151649
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation JV0-20-040/20125/62
Cor Jesu3-50-2312/156356/178
Visitation JV
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)93-51-30-20
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)82-81-61-41
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)72-703-60
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)63-4001
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)63-70-201
Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)51-11-101
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-40-10-20
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)21-20-101
Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, So.)21-20-100
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News