Box: Cor Jesu 49, Visitation JV 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation JV
|0
|14
|6
|6
|26
|Cor Jesu
|10
|8
|15
|16
|49
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation JV
|0-2
|0-0
|40/20
|125/62
|Cor Jesu
|3-5
|0-2
|312/156
|356/178
|Visitation JV
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|8
|2-8
|1-6
|1-4
|1
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|7
|2-7
|0
|3-6
|0
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|3-7
|0-2
|0
|1
|Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.