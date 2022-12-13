Box: Cor Jesu 50, Webster Groves 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|3
|3
|7
|3
|16
|Cor Jesu
|9
|19
|11
|11
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|1-3
|0-1
|134/34
|195/49
|Cor Jesu
|4-0
|0-0
|202/50
|109/27
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|13
|5-10
|0-1
|3-8
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-3
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-7
|0-1
|0
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|7
|1-6
|0
|5-6
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-4
|2-2
|1