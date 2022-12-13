 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 50, Webster Groves 16

1234Final
Webster Groves337316
Cor Jesu919111150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves1-30-1134/34195/49
Cor Jesu4-00-0202/50109/27

Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)135-100-13-82
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)123-32-20-13
Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)102-42-70-10
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)71-605-61
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)41-30-22-24
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)41-10-42-21
