Box: Cor Jesu 57, Poplar Bluff 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Poplar Bluff
|3
|5
|10
|7
|25
|Cor Jesu
|21
|10
|23
|3
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|1-2
|0-0
|90/30
|152/51
|Cor Jesu
|9-16
|2-4
|947/316
|1053/351
People are also reading…
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|21
|4-9
|3-6
|4-5
|3
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-6
|3-4
|0
|2
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2