 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Cor Jesu 57, Poplar Bluff 25

  • 0
1234Final
Poplar Bluff3510725
Cor Jesu211023357
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Poplar Bluff1-20-090/30152/51
Cor Jesu9-162-4947/3161053/351

People are also reading…

Poplar Bluff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)214-93-64-53
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)153-63-402
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)72-31-301
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-31-300
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)42-2003
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)301-300
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)21-2002
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News