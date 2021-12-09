Box: Cor Jesu 61, St. Dominic 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|5
|9
|8
|8
|30
|Cor Jesu
|16
|13
|25
|7
|61
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|1-3
|0-0
|138/34
|211/53
|Cor Jesu
|1-3
|0-2
|152/38
|200/50
|St. Dominic
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|16
|5-5
|2-6
|0
|3
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|2-3
|3-6
|1-2
|2
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-2
|2-2
|3
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|6
|2-2
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Aide Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-6
|3
