Box: Cor Jesu 61, St. Dominic 30
1234Final
St. Dominic598830
Cor Jesu161325761
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic1-30-0138/34211/53
Cor Jesu1-30-2152/38200/50
St. Dominic
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)165-52-603
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)142-33-61-22
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)71-31-22-23
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)73-401-22
Sydney Grosuch (#32, 5-7, G, Fr.)62-20-22-21
Aide Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)30-21-101
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-202
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)21-2000
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)21-40-10-11
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)1001-63
