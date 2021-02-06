Box: Cor Jesu 62, Ladue 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|10
|4
|14
|22
|50
|Cor Jesu
|18
|16
|15
|13
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|10-8
|1-1
|857/48
|870/48
|Cor Jesu
|10-11
|1-3
|1036/58
|1064/59
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|20
|6-12
|2-10
|2-2
|0
|Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|12
|6-10
|0-1
|0
|4
|Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|28
|5-8
|4-9
|6-6
|1
|Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|14
|6-11
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|1
|Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3