Box: Cor Jesu 62, Ladue 50
1234Final
Ladue104142250
Cor Jesu1816151362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue10-81-1857/48870/48
Cor Jesu10-111-31036/581064/59
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)206-122-102-20
Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)126-100-104
Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)83-502-21
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)501-12-20
Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)52-40-21-11
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)285-84-96-61
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)146-110-12-21
Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)105-8001
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)42-6001
Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-2000
Francie Luna (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-30-101
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-1003
