|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|13
|22
|16
|12
|63
|Borgia
|11
|7
|11
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|17-8
|5-1
|1069/43
|981/39
|Borgia
|8-17
|1-4
|986/39
|1136/45
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|27
|8-14
|0-1
|11-12
|3
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-7
|0-3
|0
|1
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mary Slinkard (#12, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.