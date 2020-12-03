 Skip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 64, Kirkwood 36
Box: Cor Jesu 64, Kirkwood 36

1234Final
Kirkwood18112536
Cor Jesu1413152264
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood0-30-095/32190/63
Cor Jesu1-20-2142/47159/53
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)224-93-105-71
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)176-130-15-63
Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)93-61-201
Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)92-21-22-42
Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)50-31-22-22
Lilly Berger (#14, 5-1, G, Sr.)10-10-11-21
Lauren Knox (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)10-20-11-31
