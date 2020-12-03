Box: Cor Jesu 64, Kirkwood 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|18
|11
|2
|5
|36
|Cor Jesu
|14
|13
|15
|22
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|0-3
|0-0
|95/32
|190/63
|Cor Jesu
|1-2
|0-2
|142/47
|159/53
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|22
|4-9
|3-10
|5-7
|1
|Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|17
|6-13
|0-1
|5-6
|3
|Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-2
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Lilly Berger (#14, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Lauren Knox (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-3
|1
