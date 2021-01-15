 Skip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 69, Cape Notre Dame 66
123456Final
Cape Notre Dame131211168666
Cor Jesu2099148969
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Notre Dame0-10-066/6669/69
Cor Jesu7-70-3666/666713/713
Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)303-65-109-114
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)226-110-210-181
Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)82-70-14-40
Sophia Newman (#40, 5-11, F, So.)73-501-22
Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-1001
