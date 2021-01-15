Box: Cor Jesu 69, Cape Notre Dame 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|Cape Notre Dame
|13
|12
|11
|16
|8
|6
|66
|Cor Jesu
|20
|9
|9
|14
|8
|9
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Notre Dame
|0-1
|0-0
|66/66
|69/69
|Cor Jesu
|7-7
|0-3
|666/666
|713/713
