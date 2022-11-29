Box: Cor Jesu 69, Lutheran South 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|22
|11
|15
|21
|69
|Lutheran South
|14
|9
|9
|8
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|2-0
|0-0
|114/57
|65/32
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-0
|121/60
|121/60
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|20
|9-9
|0
|2-3
|3
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|19
|6-6
|1-1
|4-5
|0
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-5
|0
|0
|1
|Madi Beuligmann (#30, 5-6, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.