Box: Cor Jesu 69, Lutheran South 40

1234Final
Cor Jesu2211152169
Lutheran South1499840
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu2-00-0114/5765/32
Lutheran South1-10-0121/60121/60

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)209-902-33
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)196-61-14-50
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)114-41-20-13
Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)105-5001
Madi Beuligmann (#30, 5-6, G, So.)42-2001
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)301-100
Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-1004
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
