Box: Crystal City 45, Meadow Heights 40
Box: Crystal City 45, Meadow Heights 40

1234Final
Meadow Heights101281040
Crystal City161011845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Meadow Heights0-10-040/4045/45
Crystal City1-30-0154/154213/213
Meadow Heights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Clemmons (#22, G, So.)151-33-84-44
Annie Waites (#23, PF, Sr.)113-1505-64
Kate Eisenbies (#25, PF, So.)84-600-41
Abbie Edwards (#10, G, So.)82-31-31-20
Jillian Schubert (#31, G, Sr.)301-304
