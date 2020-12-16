Box: Crystal City 45, Meadow Heights 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Meadow Heights
|10
|12
|8
|10
|40
|Crystal City
|16
|10
|11
|8
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Meadow Heights
|0-1
|0-0
|40/40
|45/45
|Crystal City
|1-3
|0-0
|154/154
|213/213
|Meadow Heights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Molly Clemmons (#22, G, So.)
|15
|1-3
|3-8
|4-4
|4
|Annie Waites (#23, PF, Sr.)
|11
|3-15
|0
|5-6
|4
|Kate Eisenbies (#25, PF, So.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0-4
|1
|Abbie Edwards (#10, G, So.)
|8
|2-3
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Jillian Schubert (#31, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.