Box: Crystal City 47, Valley Park 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|2
|4
|9
|10
|25
|Crystal City
|9
|14
|17
|7
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|2-2
|1-0
|168/42
|136/34
|Crystal City
|3-0
|0-0
|165/41
|110/28
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Eisenbies (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-9
|3
|Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|2
|Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Brooklyn Portell (#41, 5-6, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|2
|Sydney Partney (#5, 5-0, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
