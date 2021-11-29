 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Crystal City 47, Valley Park 25
0 comments

Box: Crystal City 47, Valley Park 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Valley Park2491025
Crystal City91417747
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park2-21-0168/42136/34
Crystal City3-00-0165/41110/28
Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Eisenbies (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)13601-22
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)11305-93
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)9303-62
Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)81201
Brooklyn Portell (#41, 5-6, C, Sr.)4200-32
Sydney Partney (#5, 5-0, G, Fr.)2002-21
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News