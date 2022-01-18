Box: Crystal City 51, Oak Ridge 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oak Ridge
|6
|12
|10
|13
|41
|Crystal City
|13
|10
|20
|8
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oak Ridge
|1-2
|0-0
|108/36
|133/44
|Crystal City
|8-7
|0-0
|647/216
|672/224
|Oak Ridge
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)
|24
|11
|0
|2-2
|3
|Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|22
|9
|1
|1-1
|2
|Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-3
|2
|Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.