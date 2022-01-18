 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Crystal City 51, Oak Ridge 41
Box: Crystal City 51, Oak Ridge 41

1234Final
Oak Ridge612101341
Crystal City131020851
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oak Ridge1-20-0108/36133/44
Crystal City8-70-0647/216672/224
Oak Ridge
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)241102-23
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)22911-12
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)3010-32
Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)21000
