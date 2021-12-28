Box: Crystal City 52, Jefferson 38

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|6-5
|0-0
|471/43
|494/45
|Jefferson
|1-9
|0-1
|370/34
|510/46
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-4
|4
|Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|21
|3
|2
|9-14
|1
|Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
