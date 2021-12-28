 Skip to main content
Box: Crystal City 52, Jefferson 38
1234Final
Crystal City000052
Jefferson000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City6-50-0471/43494/45
Jefferson1-90-1370/34510/46
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)221002-44
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)21329-141
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)7301-23
Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)2100-14
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
