 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Crystal City 52, Valley Caledonia 31
0 comments

Box: Crystal City 52, Valley Caledonia 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Valley Caledonia2713931
Crystal City139201052
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Caledonia0-10-031/3152/52
Crystal City5-40-0382/382407/407
Valley Caledonia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)21707-103
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)15701-13
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)8400-22
Carly Roussin (#33, 5-7, G, Fr.)63001
Samantha Morgan (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News