Box: Crystal City 52, Valley Caledonia 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Caledonia
|2
|7
|13
|9
|31
|Crystal City
|13
|9
|20
|10
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Caledonia
|0-1
|0-0
|31/31
|52/52
|Crystal City
|5-4
|0-0
|382/382
|407/407
|Valley Caledonia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)
|21
|7
|0
|7-10
|3
|Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|3
|Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Carly Roussin (#33, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Samantha Morgan (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
