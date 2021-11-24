 Skip to main content
Box: Crystal City 58, Viburnum 49
123456Final
Viburnum1966126049
Crystal City1181776958
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Viburnum0-10-049/4958/58
Crystal City2-00-0118/11885/85
Viburnum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Eisenbies (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)25809-113
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)18704-144
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)8113-44
Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)4011-23
Brooklyn Portell (#41, 5-6, C, Sr.)2100-10
Carly Roussin (#33, 5-7, G, Fr.)1001-44
