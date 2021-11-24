Box: Crystal City 58, Viburnum 49

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Viburnum
|0-1
|0-0
|49/49
|58/58
|Crystal City
|2-0
|0-0
|118/118
|85/85
|Viburnum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Eisenbies (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)
|25
|8
|0
|9-11
|3
|Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-14
|4
|Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|4
|Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Brooklyn Portell (#41, 5-6, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Carly Roussin (#33, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|4
