Box: Cuba 55, Grandview 14
1234Final
Cuba1717101155
Grandview446014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cuba1-00-055/5514/14
Grandview0-10-014/1455/55
Cuba
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)63-140-30-22
Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)30-81-401
Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, G/F, Jr.)21-20-203
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)21-3003
Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, So.)10-201-20
