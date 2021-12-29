 Skip to main content
Box: Cuba 57, Hillsboro 53
Box: Cuba 57, Hillsboro 53

12345Final
Cuba0000057
Hillsboro0000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cuba2-30-0215/43251/50
Hillsboro3-51-1386/77379/76
Cuba
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylee Hilton (#22, So.)166-1204-85
Dyllan Day (#33, Jr.)167-1602-42
Kayla VanHorn (#25, Sr.)104-90-42-42
Bailey Scallet (#1, So.)51-20-13-71
Chloe Hicks (#15, So.)42-500-21
Avery Vaughn (#30, Jr.)21-1000
