Box: Cuba 57, Hillsboro 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Cuba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cuba
|2-3
|0-0
|215/43
|251/50
|Hillsboro
|3-5
|1-1
|386/77
|379/76
|Cuba
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylee Hilton (#22, So.)
|16
|6-12
|0
|4-8
|5
|Dyllan Day (#33, Jr.)
|16
|7-16
|0
|2-4
|2
|Kayla VanHorn (#25, Sr.)
|10
|4-9
|0-4
|2-4
|2
|Bailey Scallet (#1, So.)
|5
|1-2
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|Chloe Hicks (#15, So.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-2
|1
|Avery Vaughn (#30, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.