 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: De Soto 47, Bayless 35
0 comments

Box: De Soto 47, Bayless 35

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Bayless000035
De Soto000047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-10-035/3547/47
De Soto1-10-069/6979/79
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cayla Anderson (Sr.)186-180-16-104
Sherrell Van (Jr.)93-150-33-73
Ella Follen (#34)42-8004
Janine Uebari (Sr.)21-3005
Peony Duong (Sr.)21-3003
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports