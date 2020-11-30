Box: De Soto 47, Bayless 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|47/47
|De Soto
|1-1
|0-0
|69/69
|79/79
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cayla Anderson (Sr.)
|18
|6-18
|0-1
|6-10
|4
|Sherrell Van (Jr.)
|9
|3-15
|0-3
|3-7
|3
|Ella Follen (#34)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|4
|Janine Uebari (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Peony Duong (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.