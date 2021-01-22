Box: De Soto 57, Northwest Academy 17 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 22, 2021 Jan 22, 2021 0 Subscribe for $1 a month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1234FinalDe Soto000057Northwest Academy000017 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgDe Soto7-92-2624/39659/41Northwest Academy0-50-269/4300/19 De SotoIndividual stats Have not been reported.Northwest AcademyPtsFG3FGFTFLRaven Sims (5-6, G, Sr.)144-131-83-43Annie Hampton (5-0, G, Sr.)301-400 0 comments Tags 01-22-2021 Stat Northwest Academy More sports videos from STLtoday.com STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls Basketball Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall Jan 21, 2021 WEBSTER GROVES — There are times when Nerinx Hall senior Mackenzie Duff wonders if she made the right decision. Girls Basketball Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster 21 hrs ago Brooke Coffey came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points as the Red Knights beat Westminster 75-46 in a powerhouse showdown at Westminster. Girls Basketball Defense, inside game help Cardinal Ritter top Westminster Jan 16, 2021 Cardinal Ritter freshman Hannah Wallace has been tasked with the impossible this season — to guard the best offensive player on every opposing team. Girls Basketball Girls basketball spotlight: Timberland's Wilmsmeyer twins keep each other grounded Jan 20, 2021 When it comes to high school basketball, Leah Wilmsmeyer has an advantage that few who play the game do. Girls Basketball Orchard Farm uses pre-game handshake ritual to continue winning ways Jan 20, 2021 ST. CHARLES — Mike Seideman is learning. Girls Basketball Francis Howell Central salvages overtime victory against Webster Groves Jan 19, 2021 COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell Central's girls basketball team has gotten pretty good at winning close games. Girls Basketball Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7 Jan 20, 2021 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/20/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Holt (12-1)22. Marquette (10-3)33. Francis Howell Central (8-2)4… Girls Basketball Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves 23 hrs ago Vashon High senior Nariyah Simmons could hear the narrative surrounding the Wolverines' early-season schedule. Girls Basketball Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6 Jan 13, 2021 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/13/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-2)12. Holt (11-1)23. Marquette (10-3)34. Franc… Girls Basketball Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt Jan 22, 2021 WENTZVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior guard Gracie Stugart had a wry smile Friday when she contemplated her favorite fairy tale as a child.