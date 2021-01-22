 Skip to main content
Box: De Soto 57, Northwest Academy 17
Box: De Soto 57, Northwest Academy 17

1234Final
De Soto000057
Northwest Academy000017
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto7-92-2624/39659/41
Northwest Academy0-50-269/4300/19
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest AcademyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raven Sims (5-6, G, Sr.)144-131-83-43
Annie Hampton (5-0, G, Sr.)301-400
