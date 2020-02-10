Box: Du Quoin 52, Althoff 49
1234Final
Althoff000049
Du Quoin000052
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff0-200-9539/271177/59
Du Quoin4-52-2345/17344/17
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anaya Davis (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)215-123-52-33
Anbra Jones (#2, 5-1, G, Jr.)91-182-91-23
Nariah Parks (#3, 5-4, G, Jr.)93-71-30-30
Jenna Roper (#21, 5-4, G, Fr.)41-202-21
Isabella Peterson (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)42-4001
Megan Herzing (#13, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-1005
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Sports