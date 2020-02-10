Box: Du Quoin 52, Althoff 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Du Quoin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|0-20
|0-9
|539/27
|1177/59
|Du Quoin
|4-5
|2-2
|345/17
|344/17
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anaya Davis (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|21
|5-12
|3-5
|2-3
|3
|Anbra Jones (#2, 5-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-18
|2-9
|1-2
|3
|Nariah Parks (#3, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|Jenna Roper (#21, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Isabella Peterson (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Megan Herzing (#13, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.