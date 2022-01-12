 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: DuBourg 42, Affton 35
Box: DuBourg 42, Affton 35

1234Final
Affton58101235
DuBourg71281542
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton2-80-0286/29437/44
DuBourg3-60-2251/25341/34
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuBourgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Genesis Rhodes (#14, Jr.)18606-91
Maia Gayden (#30, Sr.)84000
Madison Leonard (#20, Fr.)84003
Amie Byers (#10, So.)42000
Jenna Kennison (#5, Jr.)21000
Colleen Johnson (#50)21000
