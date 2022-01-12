Box: DuBourg 42, Affton 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|5
|8
|10
|12
|35
|DuBourg
|7
|12
|8
|15
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|2-8
|0-0
|286/29
|437/44
|DuBourg
|3-6
|0-2
|251/25
|341/34
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|DuBourg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Genesis Rhodes (#14, Jr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-9
|1
|Maia Gayden (#30, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Leonard (#20, Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Amie Byers (#10, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Kennison (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colleen Johnson (#50)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
