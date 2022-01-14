Box: DuBourg 59, Soldan 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|DuBourg
|12
|18
|19
|10
|59
|Soldan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|4-6
|0-2
|310/31
|361/36
|Soldan
|0-4
|0-2
|73/7
|193/19
|DuBourg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Genesis Rhodes (#14, Jr.)
|20
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Maia Gayden (#30, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|0
|Jenna Kennison (#5, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Madison Leonard (#20, Fr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Cydneye Phillips (#33, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gehaan Murray (#13, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colleen Johnson (#50)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
