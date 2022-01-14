 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: DuBourg 59, Soldan 20
0 comments

Box: DuBourg 59, Soldan 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
DuBourg1218191059
Soldan000020
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg4-60-2310/31361/36
Soldan0-40-273/7193/19
DuBourgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Genesis Rhodes (#14, Jr.)2010000
Maia Gayden (#30, Sr.)10304-40
Jenna Kennison (#5, Jr.)9401-20
Madison Leonard (#20, Fr.)72030
Cydneye Phillips (#33, Sr.)63000
Gehaan Murray (#13, Sr.)51100
Colleen Johnson (#50)21000
DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News