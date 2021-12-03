 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 32, Ladue 30
Box: Duchesne 32, Ladue 30

1234Final
Ladue4741530
Duchesne1346932
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue1-10-056/2850/25
Duchesne1-00-032/1630/15
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)93-31-101
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)84-4001
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)72-203-41
Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)42-2002
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)42-2001
