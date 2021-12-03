Box: Duchesne 32, Ladue 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|4
|7
|4
|15
|30
|Duchesne
|13
|4
|6
|9
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|1-1
|0-0
|56/28
|50/25
|Duchesne
|1-0
|0-0
|32/16
|30/15
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|1
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
