Box: Duchesne 39, Ritenour 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|3
|5
|4
|5
|17
|Duchesne
|10
|16
|11
|2
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|3-3
|2-1
|165/28
|207/34
|Duchesne
|5-0
|2-0
|196/33
|128/21
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-3
|2
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-4
|0
|1-4
|2
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-4
|2
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|3
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.