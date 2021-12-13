 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 39, Ritenour 17
Box: Duchesne 39, Ritenour 17

1234Final
Ritenour354517
Duchesne101611239
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour3-32-1165/28207/34
Duchesne5-02-0196/33128/21
Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)115-501-32
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)94-401-42
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)63-300-42
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)63-3003
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)51-11-101
Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)21-1001
