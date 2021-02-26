 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 41, McCluer South-Berkeley 36
Box: Duchesne 41, McCluer South-Berkeley 36

1234Final
McCluer South-Berkeley9671436
Duchesne154101241
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer South-Berkeley7-33-0504/50393/39
Duchesne11-126-3779/78883/88
McCluer South-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)167-702-63
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)122-22-22-42
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)72-203-52
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)52-201-32
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)1001-41
