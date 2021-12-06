 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 43, O'Fallon Christian 12
Box: Duchesne 43, O'Fallon Christian 12

1234Final
Duchesne18911543
O'Fallon Christian332412
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne2-01-075/3842/21
O'Fallon Christian0-30-143/22163/82
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)112-22-21-41
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)81-12-200
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)72-203-81
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)601-13-42
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)42-2004
Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)42-200-10
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-100-20
Mara Slattery (#15, 5-4, G, Sr.)1001-21
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
