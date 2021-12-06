Box: Duchesne 43, O'Fallon Christian 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|18
|9
|11
|5
|43
|O'Fallon Christian
|3
|3
|2
|4
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|2-0
|1-0
|75/38
|42/21
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-3
|0-1
|43/22
|163/82
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|0
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|0
|3-8
|1
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1-1
|3-4
|2
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Mara Slattery (#15, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
