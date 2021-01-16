 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 45, DuBourg 34
Box: Duchesne 45, DuBourg 34

1234Final
DuBourg7612934
Duchesne111581145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg0-80-3203/25445/56
Duchesne5-34-0281/35272/34
DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-7, G, So.)115-501-11
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)105-5000
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)82-204-81
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)83-302-44
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-2002
Seriniti Stewart (#25, 5-6, F)21-1001
Reece Potts (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)21-1001
