Box: Duchesne 45, DuBourg 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|DuBourg
|7
|6
|12
|9
|34
|Duchesne
|11
|15
|8
|11
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|0-8
|0-3
|203/25
|445/56
|Duchesne
|5-3
|4-0
|281/35
|272/34
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-1
|1
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-2
|0
|4-8
|1
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)
|8
|3-3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Seriniti Stewart (#25, 5-6, F)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Reece Potts (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1