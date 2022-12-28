 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 45, Granite City 33

1234Final
Granite City000033
Duchesne000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City4-80-0499/42632/53
Duchesne3-60-0288/24321/27

Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)147-140-30-21
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)51-51-30-11
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, F, Jr.)42-10002
Hailee Wyatt (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)42-3001
Sophia Mangi (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)21-1000
Alexis Ruiz (#14, 5-10, C, Fr.)21-2000
Megan Sykes (#21, Fr.)21-3002
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
