Box: Duchesne 45, Granite City 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|4-8
|0-0
|499/42
|632/53
|Duchesne
|3-6
|0-0
|288/24
|321/27
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|7-14
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0
|2
|Hailee Wyatt (#22, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Sophia Mangi (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Ruiz (#14, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Sykes (#21, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.