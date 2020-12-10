Box: Duchesne 45, Rosati-Kain 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|2
|6
|8
|4
|20
|Duchesne
|9
|13
|11
|12
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|1-2
|1-1
|75/25
|122/41
|Duchesne
|2-0
|2-0
|93/31
|35/12
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Brooke Elstone (#50, 5-10, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Katie O'Connell (#54, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
|Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-1
|3-3
|0
|2
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-4
|0
|2-5
|2
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|10
|4-4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-4
|1
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|4
