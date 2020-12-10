 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 45, Rosati-Kain 20
Box: Duchesne 45, Rosati-Kain 20

1234Final
Rosati-Kain268420
Duchesne913111245
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain1-21-175/25122/41
Duchesne2-02-093/3135/12
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)5201-23
Brooke Elstone (#50, 5-10, F, So.)4200-22
Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)42002
Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)2002-22
Katie O'Connell (#54, 5-7, F, Sr.)2100-24
Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)21000
Abby Malone (#44, 5-8, F, Sr.)1001-23
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)111-13-302
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)104-402-52
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-7, G, So.)104-402-21
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)52-201-41
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)52-201-32
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-100-11
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)21-100-24
