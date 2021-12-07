 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 46, Hazelwood West 41
Box: Duchesne 46, Hazelwood West 41

1234Final
Duchesne911131346
Hazelwood West81651241
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne3-01-0121/4083/28
Hazelwood West1-10-084/2887/29
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)122-21-15-102
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)94-401-41
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)91-107-132
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)83-302-45
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)62-202-33
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)2002-21
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
