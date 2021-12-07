Box: Duchesne 46, Hazelwood West 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|9
|11
|13
|13
|46
|Hazelwood West
|8
|16
|5
|12
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|3-0
|1-0
|121/40
|83/28
|Hazelwood West
|1-1
|0-0
|84/28
|87/29
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|12
|2-2
|1-1
|5-10
|2
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-4
|0
|1-4
|1
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-1
|0
|7-13
|2
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-3
|0
|2-4
|5
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
