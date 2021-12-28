Box: Duchesne 48, Hazelwood East 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|4
|3
|1
|5
|13
|Duchesne
|15
|16
|13
|4
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|2-6
|0-1
|208/26
|356/44
|Duchesne
|7-1
|2-0
|341/43
|196/24
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|21
|10-10
|0
|1-4
|0
|Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|0
|4-8
|0
|Grace Schueler (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Mara Slattery (#15, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Corrine Oppelt (#25, 5-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|4
