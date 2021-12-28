 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 48, Hazelwood East 13
1234Final
Hazelwood East431513
Duchesne151613448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East2-60-1208/26356/44
Duchesne7-12-0341/43196/24
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)2110-1001-40
Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)63-3000
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)61-104-80
Grace Schueler (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)42-2003
Mara Slattery (#15, 5-4, G, Sr.)42-2001
Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)21-1000
Corrine Oppelt (#25, 5-1, G, Jr.)21-1000
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)21-1001
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)1001-34
