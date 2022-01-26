 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Duchesne 48, Medicine and Bioscience 5

1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience30205
Duchesne221511048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-150-4246/16693/46
Duchesne11-54-1619/41503/34

Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)124-41-11-11
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)125-502-50
Mara Slattery (#15, 5-4, G, Sr.)51-11-104
Corrine Oppelt (#25, 5-1, G, Jr.)41-102-20
Madisyn McCarthy (#24, 5-9, F, Fr.)42-2000
Grace Schueler (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)21-1000
Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)21-100-20
Katie Stockhausen (#22, 5-1, G, Fr.)21-1000
Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)21-100-21
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-1000
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)1001-21
