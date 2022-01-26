Box: Duchesne 48, Medicine and Bioscience 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Duchesne
|22
|15
|11
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-15
|0-4
|246/16
|693/46
|Duchesne
|11-5
|4-1
|619/41
|503/34
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-4
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-5
|0
|2-5
|0
|Mara Slattery (#15, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|4
|Corrine Oppelt (#25, 5-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Madisyn McCarthy (#24, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Schueler (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Katie Stockhausen (#22, 5-1, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1