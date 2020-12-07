Box: Duchesne 48, O'Fallon Christian 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|2
|5
|8
|0
|15
|Duchesne
|13
|2
|20
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|1-3
|0-1
|74/18
|175/44
|Duchesne
|1-0
|1-0
|48/12
|15/4
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|15
|7-7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-5
|0
|0
|3
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-3
|2
