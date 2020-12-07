 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 48, O'Fallon Christian 15
1234Final
O'Fallon Christian258015
Duchesne132201348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian1-30-174/18175/44
Duchesne1-01-048/1215/4
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Morgan Knobbe (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)157-701-31
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)105-5003
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)103-31-11-20
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)52-201-43
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-5, G, Jr.)51-11-100
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G)31-101-32
