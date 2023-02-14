|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|10-14
|4-5
|936/39
|1073/45
|Duchesne
|9-16
|2-4
|880/37
|1042/43
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Stockhausen (#14, G, So.)
|15
|3-12
|1-4
|6-14
|4
|Taylor Meers (#10, G, Sr.)
|12
|1-11
|1-6
|7-9
|0
|Maddie Denker (F, So.)
|10
|3-8
|0
|4-5
|4
|Alice Hoffmann (#15, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-5
|0-3
|4-6
|0
|Molly Knobbe (#3, F, Sr.)
|6
|1-7
|1-4
|1-2
|5
|Madisyn McCarthy (#22, F, So.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|Nina Reckamp (#33, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4