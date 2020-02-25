Box: Duchesne 55, Medicine and Bioscience 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|2
|3
|11
|13
|29
|Duchesne
|16
|18
|10
|11
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|6-13
|2-2
|718/38
|920/48
|Duchesne
|14-12
|8-2
|900/47
|1002/53
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|18
|7-7
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-6
|1
|Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-3
|0
|2-7
|1
|Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Amanda Maasen (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|2
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|2