Box: Duchesne 55, Medicine and Bioscience 29
  • 0
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience23111329
Duchesne1618101155
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience6-132-2718/38920/48
Duchesne14-128-2900/471002/53
Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Claire Weber (#50, 6-0, F, Sr.)187-71-11-32
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)115-501-61
Alexis Schultehenrich (#20, 5-10, F, Sr.)83-302-71
Haley Stockhousen (#14, 5-5, G, So.)51-11-100
Amanda Maasen (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)42-2000
Macy Miller (#25, 5-4, G, Sr.)301-101
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)31-101-12
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-6, G, Fr.)31-101-22
